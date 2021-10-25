Texarkana man accused of setting fire to historic home

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana man is accused of setting fire to a historic home in Texarkana, Arkansas.

The fire at the home on Pecan Street was reported around 10 a.m. Sunday. Investigators say witnesses reported seeing 27-year-old Cameron Coolidge coming and going from the home.

“The police officers actually picked the guy up a couple of blocks down the road, and they began speaking to him and asking him about the fire. He did say something about setting the house on fire he smelled like smoke officers said and so at that point, they made the arrest,” Fire Marshall Jim Wall said.

Coolidge is being held in the Miller County Detention Center.