Texarkana man arrested after allegedly shooting ex-girlfriend during argument

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A Texarkana man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend during an argument is now in police custody.

The shooting happened late Wednesday night in the 700 block of Old Boston Rd.

According to the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, Jimmy Mitchell was arguing with his 23-year-old ex-girlfriend who was sitting in the car with her child. Mitchell allegedly pulled out a gun and shot through the windshield striking the woman in the arm.

Investigators said Mitchell then dropped the woman off at the emergency room at Christus St. Michael. The woman is expected to make a full recovery.

On Thursday Mitchell turned himself in to police and was booked into the Bi-State Jail for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His bond was set at $75,000.

Mitchell also had a couple traffic warrants and one for misdemeanor Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence.