Texarkana man arrested in Bossier, accused of human trafficking

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Texarkana, Arkansas man accused of human trafficking.

According to BPSO, undercover agents arrested Christopher Dwayne Parker, 43, of the 100 block of Park Circle, Texarkana, Arkansas, during a vice investigation in Bossier City.

Agents determined Parker sex-trafficked an 18-year-old female victim at a Bossier City hotel and arrested him Wednesday.

Parker is charged with Human Trafficking, Pandering, Promoting Prostitution, Money Laundering, and Possession of Schedule 1 (Marijuana).

Agents seized his vehicle and $1445.40 in cash. A charge of Racketeering is expected to be added to his charges.

The victim was rescued at the hotel and placed in the care of a representative from Purchased – NOT FOR SALE

This local organization gives rescue, relationship, recovery, and resources to women and children experiencing sexual exploitation and sex trafficking. FBI agents aided in the investigation.

The Bossier Sheriff/Police Narcotics/Vice Task Force are members of the NW Louisiana Human Trafficking Task.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.