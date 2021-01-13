Texarkana man arrested on multiple charges following convenience store robbery

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — A man has been jailed on multiple charges after he allegedly robbed a Texarkana convenience store at gunpoint.

The robbery happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Speed X in the 2400 block of North Stateline Ave.

According to Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department, 26-year-old Jonathan Carroll, who was wearing a black mask, black hoodie and blue jeans, allegedly walked into the business, pulled out a gun and demanded money from the register.

TAPD detectives said Carroll also fired one shot in the direction of the clerk before running out of the store.

A TAPD officer was working this area when the call was received. After getting a description from the dispatcher he located Carroll at the intersection of East 24th and Laurel St.

The officer tried to make contact but Carroll would not comply. Once another TAPD officer got to the scene they were able to speak with Carroll and take him into custody.

The investigation later revealed that Carroll was in possession of loaded gun and a black mask.

Carroll was arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm, Fleeing, and Refusal to Submit to Arrest.