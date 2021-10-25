Texarkana man charged in shooting that killed 1, critically wounded another

Thomas Wayne Lawson Sr., 51, is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after Bowie County Sheriff’s Office says he fatally shot one man and critically wounded another behind a home on Horseshoe Loop late Sunday afternoon. (Source: Bowie County Sheriff’s Office)

BOWIE CO., Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana man is behind bars, charged with fatally shooting one man and critically wounding another behind a home in Bowie County late Sunday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, 51-year-old Thomas Wayne Lawson Sr. was still on the scene and armed with a rifle when deputies arrived around 5 p.m. at the home on Horseshoe Loop, where a 911 caller reported that a man had just shot two people there.

Deputies found both victims had been shot in a wooded area behind the home. One, 63-year-old Roger Franklin Cowley, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital with what police describe as serious, life-threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, a witness on the scene said that he heard the gunshots and then spoke with Lawson, who told him he had shot the two victims.

Lawson was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Deputies say he was also found to be in possession of a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and was also charged with possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.

Lawson remains in custody at the Bi-State Detention Center. His bond was set at $1,000,000 for the charge of murder, $300,000 for the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and $5,000 for the charge of possession of a controlled substance.