Texarkana man charged with murder, accused of stabbing his son during fight

Elgin Hollingsworth, 49, is charged with murder in the death of his son, Demoryea Hollingsworth. (Photo: Bowie County Sheriff’s Office)

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a Texarkana man in connection with the death of his son, who was found mortally wounded by a knife inside of a home Tuesday morning.

Elgin Demoryea Hollingsworth, 49, is charged with murder in the death of Demoryea Marquise Hollingsworth, who was found inside of a home in the 200 block of Golden Rule Road around 8:11 a.m. Tuesday by deputies responding to a report of a stabbing.

BCSO says Demoryea Hollingsworth was suffering from a single stab wound, and was taken to St. Michael’s Hospital by Life Net where he later died from his injuries.

According to BCSO, Elgin Hollingsworth told homicide investigators during an interview that his son, Demoryea, had stayed the night before at his home. When Demoryea woke up the next morning, he claimed there was money missing from his wallet and accused his father of taking it. The two then got in a “scuffle” about the accusation, during the physical altercation, Elgin Hollingsworth allegedly picked up a knife, and swung it at his son, striking him in the abdomen. Demoryea fell to the floor and Elgin called 911 to get an ambulance for his son.

Authorities say Hollingsworth left the scene before the deputies arrived to his home. He was stopped and detained by a Texarkana Texas peace officer just a short distance away from the scene.

Elgin Hollingsworth was taken to the Bi-State Jail and his bond has not been set.

