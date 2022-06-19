TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) – A Texarkana man is charged in connection with the murder of his father and critically wounding his mother in a stabbing early Sunday morning.

Texarkana, Texas police say officers were called to a home in the 3600 block of Skyline Drive at 1:30 a.m. and found 65-year-old Michael Paxton dead inside the home. His wife was critically wounded. Police say she remains in critical condition at Christus St. Michael Hospital with multiple stab wounds.

The couple’s 42-year-old son, identified as Shaun Paxton, was arrested at the scene and booked into the Bi-State Jail on charges of murder and aggravated assault.