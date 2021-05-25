Texarkana man found dead inside apartment, investigation underway

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — An investigation is underway after a Texarkana man was found dead inside of his apartment.

The man’s body was found shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Fox Creek Apartments in the 4300 block of County Ave.

According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, the apartment manager asked officers to do a welfare check after a resident in his forties had not been seen or heard from in about a week.

When police arrived they found a man dead inside the unit. TAPD is currently trying to identify the man and notify his family.

Anyone who has any information about this man’s death is urged to the TAPD Criminal Investigation Division at (903) 798-3154 or Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-7867.