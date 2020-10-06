Texarkana man found hiding in woman’s bathroom jailed on burglary charges

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A Texarkana man who was found hiding in a woman’s bathroom now sits behind bars on burglary charges.

According to Texarkana police, around 2 a.m. Sunday a woman came home to find a complete stranger inside her house on W. 13th St. She immediately called 911.

When officers arrived they found Jimmy Lyons hiding in the bathroom.

Lyons allegedly kicked in the front door and then spent some time going through the woman’s belongings before she came home unexpectedly.

Lyons was arrested and booked into the Bi-State Jail for Burglary. His bond has been set at $75,000.

