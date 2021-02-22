Texarkana man jailed after allegedly shooting his mom’s boyfriend multiple times

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bowie County man is behind bars charged in a Saturday shooting that left the victim hospitalized.

Lucus Adrew Jackson, 29, was booked into the Bi State Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-familiy violence.

On Saturday, Bowie County deputies responded to a call from Jackson’s mother who told them her son had just shot her live-in boyfriend at their home in the 9400 block of West 7th Street in Texarkana, Texas.

When deputies arrived, Jackson emerged from the home when deputies arrived and surrendered to them without incident.

Deputies then spoke with the mother and learned Jackson had shot her boyfriend multiple times with a handgun. The victim is expected to recover.

No bond has been set for Jackson.