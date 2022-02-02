TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana police are asking the public for help in finding a man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.

According to police, a call came in around 9:30 p.m. Monday night about a disturbance in the 2700 block of Charlotte Street. When on scene police learned that 43-year-old John Easley ran over his wife with his black Nissan pickup truck and fled.

Easley’s wife was taken to Wadley Regional Hospital, where she was treated. She is expected to survive, police say.

Easley already has an active warrant for failure to comply with sex offender duty to register.

Police ask people to call 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP if they know where to find Easley.