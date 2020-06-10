Texarkana man wanted for breaking and entering a vehicle

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help locating a Texarkana man accused of breaking and entering a vehicle.

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is looking for 22-year-old Tre’Mon Holloway.

Holloway is described as a black male standing 5’11” tall and weighing 150 lbs.

Anyone who knows where Holloway may be is urged to call 911 or contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (903) 798-3154. You can also call the Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-7867.

