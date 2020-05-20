TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — Authorities are trying to track down a Texarkana man wanted on battery charges.

According to Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, 38-year-old Ronnie Johnson is wanted for Battery 2nd Degree.

Johnson is described as a black male, standing 5’5″ tall and weighing 160 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who has information on where Johnson could be is urged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Division at (903) 798-315 or the Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-7867.

