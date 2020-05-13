Texarkana man wanted on burglary, stalking charges

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help tracking down a man wanted on multiple charges in Texarkana.

According to Texarkana, Texas Police, arrest warrants have been issued for Tremont Davis on two counts of Burglary of a Habitation and on one count of Stalking.

Over the last couple of months, Davis allegedly assaulted his former girlfriend several times. She currently has a broken leg and arm as a result of these assaults.

Anyone with information on where Davis is or could be is urged to call (903) 798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-7867.

