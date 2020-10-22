Texarkana man wanted on child sex abuse charges arrested at Texas border

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Texarkana man wanted for sexually abusing a minor has been arrested at the Texas border.

According to the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, Porfirio Ruiz, Jr. was arrested by Border Patrol officers in Brownsville while he tried to cross into Mexico.

Ruiz, Jr., who had a felony warrant for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child, is being held in the Cameron County Jail and will soon be transported back to Texarkana.

