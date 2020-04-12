Texarkana man who allegedly threatened to execute police officer on Facebook Live jailed

TEXARKANA, TEXAS – (KTAL/KSHV) – A Texarkana, Arkansas, man is behind bars after a car chase that led Texarkana Texas police all the way to Hooks, Texas, after he posted threatening videos on Facebook Life threatening to execute a police officer.

Aaron Swenson, 36, was taken into custody late Saturday night and charged with terrorist thdreats against an officer, evading detention with a vehicle and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, multiple people called 911 and reported they has seen the threateing Facebook Live video online. In the live feed, the suspect, identified as Swenson, said he was driving in the Texarkana area searching for a police officer alone so that he could ambush the officer.

Officers viewed the live video feed and quickly determined that Swenson was driving a late model black Chevrolet truck in the area of St. Michael Drive just west of I-369. At one point in the video, Swenson said he had just passed an officer on the service road but was having to turn around to go get him.

Several officers responded to the area and located a black Chevrolet truck as it turned onto Kings Highway from St. Michael Drive, which then pulled into the Sonic parking lot on Kings Highway.

But when officers activated their emergency lights, Swenson immediately took flight at a high rate of speed, with officers not far behind.

Officers continued to pursue Swenson as he turned onto Hampton Road and headed toward the Redlick community. But one officer, who anticipated the route Swenson was likely to take, deployed the spike system near the intersection of Shiloh and Leary Roads.

The officer was correct in his assumption, and when the suspect drove over the spikes, one of is tires immediately was deflated. Swenson, however, continued to flee at a high rate of speed until coming to an eventual stop on Highway 82 in Hooks, some 15 miles west of the Texarkana, Texas city limits.

But Swenson still refused to cooperate with officers, sat in his vehicle with music blaring and ignored officers’ commands to exit.

After approximately 25 minutes, Swenson finally stepped out of his truck and surrendered.

Swenson, who was wearing an armored plate-carrier-type vest, was taken into custody without further incident. After he was safely in custody, officers found a number of weapons inside his truck

Swanson is being held in the Bi-State Jail. His bond has not yet been set.

He was charged with Terrorist Threats Against an Officer, Evading Detention with a Vehicle, and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon.

