Texarkana murder suspect added to ‘Texas 10 Most Wanted List’

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A Texarkana man wanted for murder has been added to the “Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List”.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and capture of 20-year-old Marques Jujuan Thompson.

Thompson is wanted for murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm, battery, stalking/intimidation and a probation violation.

Thompson has been wanted since Aug. 2020, when he violated his probation and absconded from his last known address in Texarkana, Texas. Since then, Thompson is suspected of being involved in multiple shootings, including a fatal one that happened back on Jan. 12 in Texarkana. In addition to Texarkana, Thompson also has ties to the Dallas area.

Thompson stands 5′ 10″ tall and weighs 150 lbs. For more information, you can view his wanted bulletin.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, then clicking on the link under their photo.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.