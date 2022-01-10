Texarkana PD: Man recklessly evades police with toddler in car over stolen groceries

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana man is charged with child endangerment and robbery, accused of running from the police with his toddler son in the car after being caught stealing around $100 worth of groceries Sunday.

According to police, 36-year-old Desean Hendrix was approached by an employee at the Walmart on New Boston Road for not paying for all of the items in his cart. He reportedly only paid for around $10 worth of the $113 in his cart.

Hendrix then rammed the cart into the employee’s leg as he left the store and went to his car.

When Hendrix got to his car, he quickly put the stolen items and his son into his car and left the store.

A Texarkana Texas police officer was close by when he heard the call and noticed Hendrix’s black Mercedes at a nearby intersection. The officer attempted to pull him over and he immediately sped off, swerving around multiple cars.

Police decided to not chase Hendrix due to his son being in the car but Hendrix continued to drive recklessly on Jarvis Parkway until he was out of sight.

Police say they were able to quickly identify him and found him at his home, along with the Mercedes and the stolen groceries.

He was arrested Sunday night and booked into the Bi-State jail on felony charges of robbery, evading arrest with a vehicle, and endangering a child.

He is still being held at the Bi-State jail with a bond set at $120,000.