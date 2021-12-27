Texarkana police: 16-year-old wanted for capital murder in shooting that killed 2, wounded 1

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A warrant has been issued for a 16-year-old male in the shooting earlier this month at The Oaks at Rosehill apartments that killed two and wounded a third.

Texarkana, Texas police confirm the warrant is for capital murder, but have not released the juvenile’s name.

Officers called to the apartments around 5 p.m. on December 13 for reports of a shooting arrived to find one of the victims in the front yard of the apartment. Police then went inside to find two more victims in the apartment. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two victims were taken to local hospitals where they were pronounced dead. The other remains in critical condition at Wadley Regional Medical Center.