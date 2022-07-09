TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana police have arrested three juveniles and two adults of nine wanted in connection with a July 4 fireworks attack that injured several police officers and hospitalized another. Two adults and two juveniles are still wanted.

The Criminal Investigation Division of TAPD has been investigating the crime and secured felony warrants for the nine individuals police say are responsible for the attack.

Three juveniles and two adults, 25-year-old Anthony Biddle from Texarkana, Ark. and 26-year-old Gary Carson from Texarkana, Texas were arrested on July 8. Biddle was booked into Miller County Jail, Carson was arrested by TTPD and booked into the Bi-State Jail. The juveniles were booked into the Miller County Juvenile Detention Center.

They all face the following charges:

9 counts of aggravated assault

second-degree battery

engaging in violent criminal group activity

terroristic act

first-degree criminal mischief with damages over $1,000 but under $5,000

Two juveniles and two adults have active warrants for their arrest.

The adults are 19-year-old Tavree Green and 21-year-old Irijah Price of Texarkana.





Police expect to issue more felony warrants for individuals involved in the attack.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the wanted felons, please call 911, The Criminal Investigation Division at 903-798-3154, or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-7867 to provide a tip anonymously.