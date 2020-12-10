Pair of alleged porch pirates arrested after brief pursuit in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say they’ve arrested two people accused of stealing packages from homes around Texarkana after getting a flood of 911 calls Wednesday reporting the thefts and a description of their truck, but not before they led officers on a brief chase.

Texarkana, Arkansas police gathered information that a black male in a white Nissan Titan was travelling through neighborhoods and taking delivered packages from residences.

At 3:00 p.m., TAPD got another 911 call reporting a package theft in the 2800 Block of Union Road, with suspect information that matched the description. TAPD Officer Jacob Montoya found the suspect vehicle and tried to pull it over at the intersection of Union Road and Line Ferry Road.

Police say the driver of the truck failed to stop at first, but the pursuit ultimately ended safely in 4800 Block of Old Blackmon Ferry Road.

TAPD says officers found several stolen items inside the truck and arrested 40-year-old Damien Crooks 34-year-old and Joy Lantrip, both of Texarkana. Each are charged with felony fleeing, theft by receiving, and criminal mischief.

Police say anyone who has not received their packages and believe they have been the victim of a theft should call 911 to report the incident.