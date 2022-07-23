TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana police are investigating an overnight shooting that they believe was an attempted robbery at an apartment complex.

Officers on the scene found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Wadley Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Witnesses told police that a gunfight started between the victim and two other men who arrived at the complex minutes before the shooting.

Police say St. Michael Hospital notified them that two men, a 31-year-old and a 24-year-old, arrived at the emergency room with gunshot wounds shortly after the shooting.

Detectives recovered drugs from the scene and believe that the shooting was an attempted drug robbery that went bad.

Police do not believe any of the men’s injuries are life-threatening.

The Texarkana Police Department is still investigating the case and has not made any arrests.