Texarkana Police looking for witnesses to Halloween Party shooting

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KTAL/KSHV) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department is looking for two men considered to be witnesses to the shooting at a Halloween party inside an event center.

According to TTPD because there was a large number of people were inside the center at the time it is taking time to identify the people who were there and speak to them. Two men are considered witnesses that may have critical information that could help lead detective Cliff Harris put together what happened. They are asking if anyone knows Kolbe Hemphill or Demetrius Washington to please encourage them to reach out to Detective Harris as soon as possible at (903) 798-3116.

There were more than 200 people in attendance at the party inside Octavia’s when the shooting took place, where 10 people were shot and 20-year-old Javon Gooden of Texarkana, Texas died of his wounds after being transported to the hospital. TTPD has asked that anyone with video or photos inside the venue during, or prior to, the shooting contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at (903) 798-3116 or contact Crime Stoppers.

So far the ongoing investigation has led to the arrest of Andre Morine, 24, and Keuntae McElroy, 21 for the shooting that happened just before midnight on October 30. According to a statement, detectives believed that McElroy was inside the building for some time before the shooting. Police say their preliminary investigation indicated the shooting may have resulted from some type of disturbance among some of the partygoers.