Texarkana police looking to ID man for questioning in Halloween party shooting

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Texas have released a photo of a man they believe may have some critical information about the shooting at a Halloween party that left one person dead and nine others wounded.

Keuntae McElroy, 21, and Andre Morine, 24, are charged in connection with the shooting at a Halloween party in Texarkana that killed one and wounded nine others. (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

Andre Morine, 24, and Keuntae McElroy, 21, are charged in connection with the shooting, but police say they want to talk to the unidentified man seen in surveillance video from a nearby business that shows Morine handing the man a gun before they entered the event venue late on the night of October 30. Police say a fight broke out a short time later. A total of ten people were shot, including 20-year-old Javon Gooden. Gooden later died at the hospital.

“If you recognize him, please let us know who he is and encourage him to reach out to Detective Cliff Harris at 903-798-3116,” police said in a message shared along with the image of the unidentified man on the Texarkana Texas Police Department Facebook page Tuesday night.