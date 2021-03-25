Texarkana police on the hunt for man wanted on burglary charges

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — Texarkana police need your help tracking down a man wanted on burglary charges.

According to the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department, Aaron Brock Walker is wanted for Residential Burglary.

Anyone with information on where Walker may be is urged to call 911 or contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (903) 798-3154.

You can also call Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-7867. All callers will remain anonymous.