Texarkana police search for car burglars; gun, credit card among stolen items

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Texas is looking for a group of thieves that have been breaking into cars and using the loot to commit other crimes in the city.

Police say a group of about four boys has been going from car to car, hoping to find them unlocked. Once they get inside, the thieves are reaching for anything of value.

Investigators say they have stolen a gun and a credit card from one car and used the credit card at a local Walmart to buy $1,500 worth of gift cards.

After that, someone reported that a gun missing from their vehicle. That’s how TTPD was able to connect the two crimes. Now, law enforcement officials are warning residents to double-check their doors before walking away.

“Unfortunately, it’s something that’s become pretty common around here. The best thing to make sure you lock your doors. That’s your best defense on this because a lot of times they don’t break out the windows.”

The Texarkana Texas Police Department posted images of Walmart’s surveillance video on their Facebook page.

Officials say the gun is still out there. Suspects haven’t been identified, but they’re looking for about four guys. Anyone with information is urged to call 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.