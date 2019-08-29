Suspect arrested in deadly Texarkana triple shooting

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have captured the suspect in triple shooting overnight in Texarkana that left two people dead and a third victim critically wounded.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, 18-year-old Justin Wilson was wanted in connection with the shooting late Wednesday night at the Shangri-La apartment complex at 2000 East 24th St.

When officers arrived, they located three males inside an apartment with apparent gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims, Scott Wiegmann, 45, and Reginald Davis, 36, were pronounced dead on the scene.

Lajhonta Collier, 24, was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

According to an update shared by TAPD Thursday afternoon, Wilson was taken into custody without incident after being located in Lewisville, Arkansas.

Dalton was wanted on warrants for two counts of capital murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and capital murder – criminal attempt.

