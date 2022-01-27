TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana, Texas police have released security footage in hopes the public can help identify a man that robbed two separate convenience stores.

The first robbery happened on January 4 at the T&J Corner Store on Bowie Street around 10:15 p.m. The second robbery happened on January 22 at the Shamrock on S. Lake Drive around 9:30 p.m.

The man can be seen in the video entering the stores and pointing a gun at the clerk before taking the money out of the cash register.

If anyone recognizes the man in this video, they are asked to contact TTPD at 903-798-3116. Anonymous tips can be submitted using the P3 mobile app or calling 903-793-STOP.