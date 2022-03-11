TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department is warning people about a sex trafficking text message scam.

Officials said people are receiving a message from a red-headed girl or blonde girl who is trying to get in contact with someone she went on a date with. Residents are saying that sex traffickers can track people’s location if they reply to the text, but police said this is not true.

People should not worry about receiving a message on their phone, according to officials. Still, they should not reply to these messages or share any personal or banking information. People are advised to not click a link or call a phone number in the text message.

Residents should contact a company using their website or actual number, someone should not use the contact information in a text message. If you get a message from a friend that seems strange, you should contact them to verify they sent it.

“No matter what the message says, slow down and think about it for a minute. The goal of the scammer is to get you to give them what they want before you’ve had a chance to figure out that it doesn’t make any sense and is fake,” said police.

Officials are also telling people they should raise awareness about scams and tell family, friends, the elderly, teenagers and children about how to be careful.