Texarkana restaurant manager arrested for alleged sexual assault of teen employee

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A manager at a Texarkana restaurant was arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a teenage employee.

On Friday 30-year-old Anurag Dubey, who is the manager at the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on Texas Blvd., was charged with sexual assault of a child.

According to the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, the 16-year-old girl had been working there only a couple of months when Dubey started calling her to come in to work before her shifts started. Once she got there, he would initiate sexual activity with her. He then gave her extra money and vaping juice in return for her not telling anyone about what was going on. The girl eventuall told her mother the whole story.

Dubey was released from the Bi-State Jail on Saturday after posting $100,000 bond.

There is concern that this may not be Dubey’s only victim. Anyone else who may have had a similar experience as either an employee there or outside the workplace is urged to contact Det. Tabitha Smith directly at (903) 798-3142.