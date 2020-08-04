Texarkana teen fatally shot; potential suspect identified, but name withheld

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – Texarkana Arkansas police are investigating the late-Monday night shooting death of a Texarkana teenager.

Around 11:10 p.m. Monday, TAPD officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2800 block of Love Creek.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a 17-year-old juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to Christus St. Michael’s Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Detectives worked through the night and are continuing to interview several witnesses to the shooting, and have identified a potential suspect.

Details regarding the events surrounding the fatal shooting are currently being flushed out, and police say an arrest warrant is anticipated to be issued quickly after the information is compiled and presented to a judge.

Neither the victim nor the suspect have been identified at this time, but more information will be released as this breaking story unfolds.

