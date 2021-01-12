Texarkana Texas police search for suspect in late Tuesday morning fatal shooting

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Texarkana Texas police are looking for the suspect in a fatal shooting late this morning in the Harbor Freight lot.

Just after 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, TTPD officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of New Boston Road.

Police say the victim was shot multiple times before driving his car into the Whataburger parking lot next door and crashing into a crepe myrtle tree in front of the restaurant.

The victim was rushed to Wadley Regional Medical Center but died about an after he arrived.

Police say they’re looking for a Black male driving a small black SUV.

If anyone was on the area about that time and saw something, please call Texarkana Texas Police at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.