Texarkana woman accused of setting fire to ex-boyfriend’s apartment, killing dog

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – An Texarkana woman accused of setting fire to her ex-boyfriend’s apartment with his dog trapped inside is due in court next week.

Timetra Johnson, 21, is charged with arson and animal cruelty in connection with the August 4 incident at the Orleans Apartments at 2400 E. 24th St.

Police say witnesses saw Johnson climbing out a window and flee the scene and camera footage from the apartment complex shows her leaving the unit right before the fire started.

According to Texarkana Arkansas Fire Marshall Jim Wall, Johnson initially tried to blame her boyfriend for the fire but eventually confessed to the crime.

“She actually finally did break down and admit to starting the fire. She said that she placed the towel in the oven and turned the oven on and then left the building,” Wall said.

Johnson is facing six to 30 years in prison if convicted. She is being held at the Miller County jail with bond set at $30,000 for both charges.