Texarkana woman accused of stealing money from employer

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana woman has been accused of keeping some cash for herself when making bank deposits for her employer.

Denesha Douglass, 37, of Texarkana was charged with theft of property. She is accused of stealing about $135,000 from State Beauty Supply according to a press release by the Texarkana Police Department.

The State Beauty Supply owner reported she had discovered Douglass was stealing money from the store’s bank deposits. Douglass was an Assistant Manager and one of her duties was to collect and deposit funds. She had been employed there since 2011.

Police looked over the business financial documents for the past year and found Douglass “failed to deposit over $135,000 in sales revenue during that time period.” It was also noticed on days Douglass prepared deposits the amounts were different on multiple financial documents.

A warrant was ordered and Douglass turned herself Monday. She was booked in the Bi-State Jail and released after posting a $100,000 surety bond.

