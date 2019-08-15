Texarkana woman arrested, accused of falsely reporting missing children

Bosnia Taylor, 20, of Texarkana, Arkansas, is accused of reported that two children in her care were missing in order to cover up an attempted theft from a Walmart store. (Photo: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana, Arkansas woman is facing several charges after police say she falsely reported that two children in her care were missing.

Texarkana Texas Police say they were called to the Walmart Supercenter at 4000 New Boston Rd. at 1:38 p.m. Wednesday for a report of two missing boys. Bosnia Taylor, 20, told the officers that her seven and eleven year old relatives had gone to the restroom inside the store together and that she could not find them.

Ten officers and some 20 store employees searched the store and parking lot and could not find either boy. Officers became suspicious of Taylor’s story after they reviewed surveillance video from the parking lot that showed that the two boys had neither got out of her car nor gone into the store. TTPD Detective James Hargrave was eventually able to speak with the parent of the boys by telephone and was told they were safely with them and had never at the store at any point with Taylor.

Detectives believe that Taylor concocted the story about the missing children because she thought she was being stopped by store employees about items in her shopping cart for which she had failed to pay.

Taylor is charged with false report regarding missing child and violating probation on a previous theft of property charge. Police say it was also learned that she had previously been banned from the store, so she was also arrested for criminal trespass. She was booked into the Bi-State Jail, where her total bond was set at $8,566.

