Texarkana woman arrested for allegedly stealing computers, candy from elementary school

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A Texarkana woman has been arrested after she allegedly stole computers and Christmas candy from an elementary school.

On Wednesday 24-year-old Jessica Cox was taken into custody for the recent burglary at Liberty-Eylau Elementary School.

According to the Liberty-Eylau ISD Police Department, over the weekend Cox entered the school by breaking a window in a cafeteria door. Once inside, she took computer equipment, tablets, and candy from several classrooms and offices.

After the break in was reported, LEISD was able to get images of Cox from the surveillance video.

The district posted the images to Facebook along with a plea to the community for help to identify the suspect. Several people identified Cox as the person in the photos.

Cox called the school and left a message for LEISD officers that she “wanted to turn herself in” because of what happened at the school. Officers later went to Cox’s home and arrested her.

Detectives were able to recover teacher laptops and a desktop computer.

LEISD Superintendent Ronnie Thompson said, “We really appreciate the LEISD community for their help in this investigation. They are the reason we were able to find this person so quickly.”

Thompson added, “Schools are part of the community and when someone steals from a school they steal from the whole community. We are pleased that this is how this turned out.”

Several members of the community and businesses who work with the district also donated candy to the school to replace what was stolen for the student Christmas parties.