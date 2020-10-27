Texarkana woman on the lam for eight years arrested in Mexico, charged with murder

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana woman living in Mexico got has been tracked down and returned home this week where she will face murder charges from 2012.

According to the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, Alana Coleman, 38, was arrested late last week by U.S. Marshals in Mexico and charged with capital murder.

Coleman was wanted for the 2012 murder of Donald Ray Morris in Texarkana. Following her arrest, Coleman was brought home to Texarkana where she will face the music. She was booked into the Bi-State Jail overnight.

Coleman is suspected of murdering Morris, who was found dead on August 12, 2012 inside his apartment by the manager of the Redwood Apartments in the 3400 W. 7th Street.

Morris had been stabbed multiple times. TTPD Detective Billy Giddens developed information that identified Coleman as a suspect early in the case, and evidence collected at the scene along with the subsequent investigation confirmed Gidden’s suspicions. He was able to weave together all the evidence of her involvement, which resulted in a warrant for capital murder being issued in early 2013.

Police say following the murder, Coleman immediately left the Texarkana area and was known to have crossed the United States/Mexico border in Laredo a few days later.

Detective Cody Harris, who took over the investigation following Giddens’ retirement several years ago, recently received credible information regarding Coleman’s location in Mexico. Harris forwarded the information to the U.S. Marshals Service, who notified him late last week that they had located and arrested her.

In addition to the capital murder charge, Coleman also had warrants for probation violation/possession of controlled substance and failure to appear for a misdemeanor theft charge.

This morning, her bond was set at $1 million.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.