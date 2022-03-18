TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Police in Texarkana are asking the public for help in finding a woman accused of racking up thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges for gas on her employer’s credit card.

Police say Annaliesa Casteel is wanted on a felony warrant for credit card abuse.

“Casteel was an employee of a local landscaping company last year,” according to TTPD. “During that time, she somehow managed to get her hands on one of their fuel credit cards and used that card to purchase almost $2,500 in fuel at several gas stations in Texarkana, Texas alone. She also charged over $3,700 in at least ten other towns in Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.”

Police say the company’s owner and Detective Warren Smith documented all the fraudulent charges over a period of about four months and confirmed it was Casteel through video surveillance at gas stations. In many videos, Casteel was seen buying gas for more than one vehicle at the same time.

Smith briefly talked to Casteel on the phone in December of 2021 to try and schedule an interview. However, they say she hung up when she realized why Smith was calling and he says he has not heard from her since.

Police ask if anyone has information about where to find Casteel to call at 903-798-3116 or the Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.