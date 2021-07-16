Texarkana woman wanted in deadly road confrontation is now in custody

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — A woman wanted in a road confrontation that left a Texarkana man dead earlier this week is now in custody.

According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, around 10 a.m. Friday 28-year-old Tandraniqua S. Burris, of Texarkana, Texas, turned herself in to TAPD detectives.

Burris is accused of shooting 33-year-old Aaron Brown multiple times Saturday in the 300 block of East 49th St.

Brown was taken to St. Michaels Hospital where he died from his injuries. A second person was also shot.

Investigators said the shooting appears to be the result of a road confrontation between Burris and Brown who was headed into Whiskey River Bar with the second victim and two other friends.

Burris will be booked into the Miller County Jail on the following charges:

Murder 1st Degree

Aggravated Assault

Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons

The investigation is ongoing.