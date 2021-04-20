Texarkana woman wanted on criminal mischief charges

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — Detectives need your help tracking down a woman wanted for a crime in the Texarkana area.

According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, 46-year-old Latina Marie Anderson is wanted for Criminal Mischief 1st Degree.

Anderson is described as a black female, standing 5’7″ tall and weighing 140 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who has information about where Anderson may be is urged to call TAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at (903) 798-3154 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-7867.