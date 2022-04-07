The Granbury, Texas, middle school teacher was conducting a science experiment that she had done other times earlier in the day, police said. She resigned after the incident.

(NBC) – A Texas middle school teacher who burned a student when she put hand sanitizer on his hands and lit them on fire as part of a science experiment has resigned.

Granbury police said they responded to Granbury Middle School Friday “for a report of a student who had been burned on campus.”

Investigators determined that a 37-year-old teacher “put hand sanitizer in the hands of a 12-year-old male student and lit the hand sanitizer as part of a science experiment,” police said.

The experiment had been “done multiple times throughout the day with other students without incident,” according to police. But the 12-year-old suffered possible third-degree burns on his hands. His condition was unknown Thursday.

The investigation into the incident will be submitted to the district attorney when completed, police said.

statement from Granbury Independent School District said in a statement that the teacher involved in the incident had resigned and is no longer a district employee.

Granbury is about 40 miles southwest of Fort Worth.