Texas man arrested on five counts of child pornography

Walter James Sanders Jr. is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography (Source: The Office of Attorney General Ken Paxton)

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An East Texas man is behind bars, charged with multiple counts of child pornography.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Thursday that the Child Exploitation Unit of his office arrested 66-year-old Walter James Sanders Jr. on five counts of child pornography.

According to the AG’s office, it was a CyberTipline report from the NCMEC alleging Sanders was uploading child pornography photos to an internet search engine that prompted the investigation.

While executing a search warrant at Sanders’ Hemphill, Texas home, investigators say they found child pornographic images on a digital storage device. Sanders later confessed to uploading and saving the files in an interview with police.

Numerous digital storage devices were taken from the home to be examined by the AG’s Digital Forensics Unit.

Attorney General Paxton says he urges all parents and teachers to become aware of the risks children face on the internet and take steps to help ensure their safety. And if you suspect someone is producing or downloading child pornography, you can report it to NCMEC.

