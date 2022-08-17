CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A north Texas man is in custody in Caddo Parish, accused of stealing and selling fuel from his employer.

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 32-year-old Justin Price Wednesday, charging him with illegal possession of stolen things. CPSO says the Prosper, Texas man was caught stealing 1,425 gallons of diesel from his employer between June 26 and July 17. They say Price stole diesel from worksites in Sabine and De Soto parishes and then sold the fuel to 18-wheeler truck drivers in Caddo Parish.

The fuel company reported Price on Thursday, July 21, for stealing more than a thousand gallons of diesel and filed theft reports with both Sabine and DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Offices. The company hired a private investigator that recorded video evidence of Price with the stolen fuel in Caddo Parish.

Price was booked into Caddo Correctional Center with bond set at $25,000.