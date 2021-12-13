Texas man faces felony charges after stealing ATV and attempting to sell it on social media

24-year-old Dekedrick Lynch was arrested after stealing an ATV and attempting to sell it on Facebook Marketplace under his name. (Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office)

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas man is behind bars after police say he stole an ATV and posted it for sale on social media under his name.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, a brown 2020 Honda Rubicon ATV valued at over $5,000 was reported stolen from an address on LA Highway 174 near Converse, Texas, on Friday. On Saturday, a social media post from 24-year-old Dekedrick Lynch was discovered on Facebook Marketplace with the exact description of the stolen ATV.

The sheriff’s office contacted Lynch anonymously and set up a time to purchase the ATV with the help from the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Tri-Parish Narcotics Task Force.

Police found the ATV and arrested Lynch for felony illegal possession of stolen things in Desoto Parish. He will also face a felony theft of a motor vehicle charge in Sabine Parish.

