LIVE BLOG: 3 Cedar Park police officers shot while responding to call on Sunday afternoon

6:40 p.m. UPDATE

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Police leaders from across the area are extending their support and offering prayers to the Cedar Park Police Department after the shooting of three officers in a neighborhood.

5:40 p.m. UPDATE

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement on the officer-involved shooting in Cedar Park:

“Our hearts are with the police officers who were injured while protecting the Cedar Park community this afternoon. We must never take for granted the service and sacrifice of our law enforcement officers, and the State of Texas stands ready to provide the support and resources needed to bring justice to those involved. I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in prayer for the these officers, and for the safety of all law enforcement officers across the state.”

5:30 p.m. UPDATE

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Three police officers were shot and are at a local hospital in stable condition, CPPD reports.

On the scene where @CedarParkPD reports that multiple police officers have been shot while responding to a call at a home off of Bagdad Rd. Residents nearby are being asked to stay inside. More updates coming on @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/j6vKKWT0E7 — Alyssa Goard (@AlyssaMGoard) August 16, 2020

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Multiple Cedar Park police officers were shot while responding to a call at a home off Natalie Cove on Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Cedar Park Police Department.

CPPD says a person is barricaded inside a home. Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene. This remains an active scene as of 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

The City of Cedar Park is asking residents to avoid Bagdad Road between Osage Drive and New Hope Drive. The Cedar Park Police and Fire Departments have closed the southbound lane of Bagdad Road at Heritage, according to a tweet from the city.