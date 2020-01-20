Texas murder suspect arrested in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A suspect wanted for murder in Arlington, Texas, was arrested Saturday in Shreveport.

The @USMarshalsHQ in Shreveport arrested 31-year old Leah Franklin for Murder resulting from the death of Antonio Merle on January 11, 2020. Medical Examiner ruled the case a homicide. The suspect remains in the Shreveport Jail pending extradition back to Tarrant County. pic.twitter.com/JBdZl7Rv37 — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) January 19, 2020

31-year-old Leah Franklin was arrested by U.S. Marshals for the January 11 stabbing death of Antonio Merle.

Franklin is being held in the Caddo Correctional Center until she can be returned to Texas.

Police say Merle was found with stab wounds about 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 11 and died later at a hospital.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

