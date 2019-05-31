Texas stepmom set 5-year-old girl on fire to punish her for yelling

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX (KETK) – A Texas stepmother is accused of dousing a 5-year-old’s face with rubbing alcohol and using a lighter to set it on fire as punishment for yelling, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. 

The extent of the girl’s injuries was not disclosed, but she is said to be recovering. 

Dalia Jimenez, 20, was arrested Wednesday for felony injury to a child. She bonded out of jail Thursday night. 

On May 13, Grand Prairie police responded to a report of a child that had been burned. 

Jimenez told investigators the child was burned by accident while lighting a candle, but detectives found inconsistencies in her story. She later confessed to pouring alcohol on the child’s face and using a lighter to set it on fire to punish the girl for yelling.

The child’s father was not at home at the time of the incident and is not considered a suspect, police said. 

Child Protective Services removed the girl and her younger sibling from the home. They are now in the care of other family members. 

