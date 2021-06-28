The City of Shreveport launches #SaferShreveport campaign

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport is launching the #SaferShreveport public safety campaign to outline the action that is being taken to confront crime and the programs that are available to improve the quality of life for all residents.

The announcement comes on the heels of a weekend that on Saturday saw two homicides within six hours of one another – one in Cedar Grove, the other in the Broadacres neighborhodd.

During the eight-week initiative, citizens will be connected to valuable resources related to crime prevention, job placement, youth programs and mental health.

“We all want to be part of the solution and it will take a collective response to truly make a difference,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins.

“Our primary goal is to provide information and to hopefully educate citizens on the help that is available to them and to promote vital conversations within our community.”

The Shreveport Police Department will detail their ongoing crime reduction strategies. The Shreveport Fire Department will announce a multi-million-dollar investment that is expected to improve response times.

The public will be provided with an update on efforts between multiple agencies and departments to establish a Real Time Crime Center in Shreveport.

#SaferShreveport is a collaborative effort between the Office of the Mayor, Shreveport Police Department, Shreveport Fire Department, Community Development, Shreveport Public Assembly & Recreation and Property Standards.

All weekly press briefings will be shared on the Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins Facebook page.