Mother of slain Bossier teen asks help in finding her son’s killer

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The mother of a Bossier teen who was slain in August is asking for help in finding her son’s killer.

Carissa Coleman, mother of 19-year-old Roderick Coleman, also known as “Poohman,” who was fatally shot at a party in Plain Dealing on August 23, is speaking out and asking for help in finding who shot and killed her son.

“He was 19-years-old and he lost his life to some foolishness,” Coleman said.

Roderick Coleman was shot August 23 at a party with his family in Plain Dealing. It’s been more than a month and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office still has no leads or a suspect.

“We’re seeking justice for him,” Clarissa Colman said. “Here it is over a month later and we haven’t found out anything. And it was at least 60-70 people out there that night and I know someone knows something.”

Coleman said from what she’s been told, multiple guns were shot after a man who was engaged in an altercation, produced a gun and discharged it. When other people there heard the gunshot, they produced guns and randomly shot them.

“A guy down there had an altercation with someone and instead of him just letting it go, he went up where a lot of innocent people where and just started shooting in the air for no apparent reason,” Coleman said.

However, she qualified, that she doesn’t know whether the original shooter was the one who shot her son, but she said, the man who fired the first shot knows he did it.

The shooting left her son bleeding out to death on the ground.

She said has found some peace in that after her son was wounded, “he wasn’t screaming or hollering, he kept saying God got me, he was saying that, he was holding his wound, but he was saying God got me.”

But now, she and her family, want to know who the actual shooter is. They want answers.

“And we not trying to bring harm,” the grieving mother said. “We not people of confusion, we doing all this through love,” said Shaterrica Coleman, Roderick’s older sister.

She said the family is doing everything they can to bring justice for Roderick, because he was their brother. But, she added, though the family no longer has him physically, spiritually “he will be with us always in our hearts.

Shaterrica Coleman said she knows her brother wasn’t a target because of who he was… “he was humbled, he was funny, he was loving…”

His mother echoed her older daughter’s sentiments. “He was was a happy go lucky type, peaceful person he was peaceful himself, outgoing, fun, loving. I miss my baby I miss him so much I miss him,”

Anyone with information the shooting of Roderick Coleman is urged to call the Bossier Parish crime stoppers at 318-424-4100.

