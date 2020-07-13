Theft suspects star in video, now SPD needs their names to roll in the credits

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are seeking help in identifying two men who walked out of Lowe’s without paying for items they selected, put them in their truck and drove off.

It happened on June 29th at the Lowe’s in the 7300 block of Youree Drive, and video surveillance shows that one of them observed COVID-19 precautions, wearing a mask while helping himself to merchandise that didn’t belong to him.

When SPD officers arrived, they learned the two suspects entered the store and executed their plan, managing to get to their truck, load it, and escape before they could be apprehended.

However, the two failed to remember that at Lowe’s – as well as other such stores – the cameras are always rolling. Their activities were recorded, making them instant stars in their own crime movie.

Since the suspects’ caper was captured on the store’s surveillance video, Crime Stoppers was able to extract their photos from that video and share them with the public, in the hope that someone can provide their names.

That way, when the credits roll at the end of the movie, the two will get the recognition they deserve.

In addition to providing the names of these culprits because it’s the right thing to do, Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers is providing an additional incentive: a reward for information leading to the identities and arrests of these guys.

Please contact them at 318-673-7373 or via app at P3tips. Please provide CAD # 20-108328 with your tip.

